UPDATE: “I am ready to testify before Ayo Salami Panel, If Invited” – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has expressed readiness to attend and testify before the

Ayo-Salami Panel investigating the suspended Acting Chairman of the

Economic and Financial Crime Commission, whenever invited and if the

need arose.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, which was

made available to news men in Abuja on Wednesday 9th day of September, 2020.

According to the statement, Malami stated this at “The Morning Show” program of the Arise Television on Wednesday morning while discussing the recent developments related to the Nigeria’s arbitration on the

embattled P&ID contract agreement.

“Within the context of the rule of law, I have a responsibility as

the Chief Law Officer of the Country as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to assist whatever investigation

taking place locally or internationally”.

“For your information I have signed and executed around eight witness statements before the Commercial Court in UK which translated to the victory we are celebrating today.

So, the idea of testimony, the idea of appearance of the Office of the Attorney-General and indeed with the particular reference to Abubakar Malami before any panel, before any tribunal local and international for the purpose of supporting an investigation that will see to the establishment and unraveling the truth associated with an issue under consideration is not new. I will in no way exercise any restraints as per as honoring an invitation for the purpose of supporting any

inquiry”.

“So, if Ayo Salami Panel invites Abubakar Malami, SAN as a person or the Attorney-General of the Federation, for any testimony or any

clarification, for any examination or cross-examination for that

matter, Abubakar Malami will definitely and gladly within the spirit and context of rule of law be there to testify and will submit myself to be cross-examined within the context of the rule of law”.

Malami said his position is to be submissive to the rule of law, maintaining that the rule of law component requires that when called

upon to clarify issues, be examined or cross-examined, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly be there and gladly cooperate with the inquiring

institution. He said that indeed has been an attribute of the government.

The Minister said that he has along the chain of arbitral process submitted to uncountable invitations and responded to uncountable requests to clarify issues and indeed executed uncountable witness statements for the purpose of putting the record straight and the case

of Salami will certainly not be an exception.