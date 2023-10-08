UPDATE: GOCOP re-elects Maureen Chigbo, President, Danlami Nmodu, Deputy President, 13 others

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has re-elected Maureen Chigbo, the publisher of Realnews as president, alongside 14 other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for another two years.

Chigbo was initially elected in 2021 and she took over from the publisher of The Eagle Online, Mr. Dotun Oladipo who completed his two terms in office as president.

With this development, Maureen Chigbo became the fifth President of GOCOP following a successful 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, October 4, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, formerly Sheraton, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Equally re-elected was Mr Danlami Nmodu, mni , publisher of Newsdiaryonline and Modus Operandum, as the Deputy President.

Also re-elected include Mr Ken Ugbechie as Vice President, South; and Mr Tom Chaiheman as the Vice President, North; Mr Collins Edomaruse returned as General Secretary, likewise Mr Olumide Iyanda as Deputy Secretary-General.

Equally returned were Remmy Nweke as Publicity Secretary, Azuh Arinze as Financial Secretary, and Mrs Yemisi Izuora as the Treasurer.

Additionally at the AGM, Messrs Max Amuchie, Horatius Egua, James Ume; Akeem Oyetunji; Raymond Ukaegbu and Tony Edike were elected Zonal Coordinators for the North Central; North East, North West, South West, South-South and South East in that order.

Speaking after the re-election largely unopposed on behalf of her NEC for another term, Maureen Chigbo appreciated GOCOP members for the confidence on her team, pledging they will strive to deliberately position GOCOP for continuous growth and recognition in the market place.

The 2023 GOCOP Election Committee was chaired by Yusuf Ozi-Usman, publisher of Greenberg Reporters while Victoria Ibanga of NewEdition was the Secretary. Other members of the committee include Dr. Monday Ashibogwu of QuickNews; Kemi Yesufu of Frontline News Online, and Barr. Afolabi Odeyemi of YouNews as Legal Adviser.

GOCOP, a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprises owners of online publications.

The newly re-elected NEC were inaugurated on Thursday, October 5, 2023 in Abuja at the ceremony witnessed by the chairman of this year’s conference, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

