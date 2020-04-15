UPDATE: Fire guts CAC headquarters in Abuja

Fire on Wednesday in Abuja gutted the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The incident, which occurred in the morning, affected parts of the seven-storey building located in Maitama.

The Registrar General of CAC, Abubakar Garba, who confirmed the incident, said no document was lost and no casualties.

“The fire, which was as a result of power surge, began at 10.20 am; it was caused by the outer units of the split air conditioners on the 6th floor in the main building.

“The sound attracted the attention of the few personnel within the premises and they immediately mobilised to quench the fire using fire extinguishers and fire hose reels within the building.

“By the time it was noticed, the fire had descended through the outer AC ducts to the 5th and 4th floors which necessitated a call to FCT Fire Service and they promptly responded,” Garba said.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the fire was a minor one with no loss of documents or lives.

He commended the quick response of the fire service. (NAN)