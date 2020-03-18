UPDATE: FG bans travellers from 13 countries

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the restriction of travelers from 13 countries, described as high risk countries hit by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The restriction was announced by the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, during its first press briefing on Wednesday.

Read the full statement below:

You will also recall that the PTF at the end of the meeting announced the ban on all forms of travels by public officers and civil servants until further notice,

This morning, we have found it necessary to brief Nigerians on further measures being taken after an assessment of the global situation. They are as follows:

i. The Federal Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from the following thirteen (13) countries; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland. These are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically;

ii. All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries, 0fteen days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days;

iii. The Federal Government is temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival;

iv. The Federal Government is also counseling all Nigerians to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to these countries; and

v. The Federal Government urges Public Health Authorities of countries with high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and also endorses this travel advisories to their nationals to postpone travels to Nigeria.

These restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, 21st March, 2020 for four (4) weeks subject to review.