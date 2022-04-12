UPDATE: FG approves three new Federal polytechnics

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the establishment of three New Federal Polytechnics in the country.

This was contained in a press statement from the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement said the Polytechnics are to be sited in Umunnoechi in Abia State, Orogun in Delta State and Kabo in Kano State.

According to it, the new Institutions are to commence academic activities in October, 2022.

This brings to thirty six, 36, the number of Federal Polytechnics in the country. All States of the Federation now have one Federal Polytechnic each.

