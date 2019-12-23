UPDATE: Fayemi named in Ganduje, Sanusi reconciliation committee

Governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, Mr Kayode Fayemi, has been named as member of reconciliation committee on the crisis between Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Also named in the committee is governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

The committee headed by the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has other eminent personalities, also named to resolve the crisis between the duo, arising from the creation of four new Emirates.

The other members, according to a statement signed by Alhaji Adamu Fika (Ciroman Fika) on Sunday, include Gen. Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, CFR, GCON; Alh Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN; Dr. Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, OFR, CFR; Dr. Umaru Mutallab, CON; Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, CFR and Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Ganduje had last week, announced the formation of Kano State Council of Chiefs, with Emir Sanusi tipped to be its Chairman, but following Sanusi’s perceived reluctance in accepting the appointment, the Governor issued a two-day ultimatum to the Emir to accept or not.

The ultimatum signalled the removal of Sanusi, if he did not accept the offer to head the Council and even though he did, there still fears that the Emir would eventually be removed from office.

In the statement, Fika disclosed that the committee was working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government and that contact had been made with both Ganduje as well as Emir Sanusi.

“They have each confirmed to holdback from taking any further actions until the committee has fully undertaken and finalised this exercise of reconciliation and resolution.

“Similarly, they each has respectively undertaken to call on all their supporters and sympathisers including social media operators to refrain from making statements, declarations, songs, articles, blogs and all actions inimical to the spirit and process of good governance, order and reconciliation. We call on everyone to hearken to the call of their principals,” the statement read in parts.

READ FULL TEXT OF THE STATEMENT BELOW:

Against the background of the crisis in Kano, a matter that has since degenerated into serious tension within the State, with likely consequences on peace and security with the possibility of spilling into neighbouring states, a group of elders, under the chairmanship of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR has been formed to intervene in the crisis, with a view to bringing about, full reconciliation, and effective resolution of the matter.

May God Almighty continue to bless our country, grant us greater peace and prosperity, and may He bless, guide and protect our leaders. Amin.

Thank you, all. (Signed)

Adamu Fika

Wazirin Fika,

22 December, 2019.