Update: Eight students actually kidnapped, with other citizens–KDSG 

By Mohamed Tijjani

In an update to the earlier report suggesting the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia LGA, the Kaduna State Government has received detailed reports from security agencies on the incident.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“The Government can confirm that eight students of the Government Secondary School, Awon in Kachia LGA were kidnapped on Monday in the general area, along with other citizens.

Aruwan further explained that it was verified that the students were not kidnapped within the school premises, but on their way home from school when they came in contact with the bandits, who had abducted other residents.

“The management of the school has submitted the names and classes of the kidnapped students.

The Commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the abduction as unfortunate, and had received assurances of efforts being exploited to rescue the students and other kidnapped citizens.

Aruwan also disclosed that the Kaduna State Government had relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa – Tirkaniya community in Chikun LGA.

According to him, the review follows close monitoring and assessment of the situation by security agencies.

“With effect from Wednesday, April 5, the curfew will be in place from 7:00PM to 7:00AM, while residents of the area can go about their activities between 7:00AM and 7:00PM.

“The Government advises residents of the community to comply with the curfew and maintain orderly conduct as security agencies continued to work in the affected areas.(NAN)