UPDATE: District Head of Ketare Kanwan appoints SK Usman Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina

The Kanwan Katsina District Head of Ketare, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Usman Bello Kankara, mni, has this week presented letters of appointments to some prominent people of his domain into his cabinet.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Ketare, Katsina State this week.

The appointment follows the approval by the emir of Katsina Alhaji Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, CFR and Katsina Emirate Council.

Those appointed include the immediate past Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd), mni, as Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina, others are Awwal Usman Bello Kankara as Ciroma Kanwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Samaila as Sarkin Fada, Bishir Samaila as Sallama, Alhaji Mannir Abubakar as Garkuwa, Lawal Abba as Zanna, Munauwar Ibrahim as Tafida, Arc Abdulrahman Bello as Wazirin Ayyuka, Usman Yusuf as Muhti, and Musa Ismaila Mani as sakin waka.

Similarly, Alhaji Rabiu Wada Ketare is Hasken Fada, Mohammad Usman Bello as Sarkin Hawa, Isa Mohammad of Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as Talba, Labaran Bello Kankara as Wambai, Alhaji Sule Ketare as Waziri, Malam Imrana Kankara as Khadimul Islam, Sanusi Labo as Ajiyan Kanwa and Hashimu Jobe as Sardauna.

Also some veteran journalists were among the newly appointed who has contributed to the development of Ketare District and Kankara Local Government as a whole which include Jamilu Hashimu Gora of Katsina State Radio as Sarkin Labarai, Husaini Danhaire Musawa of Katsina state Television as Wazirin Labarai and Yunusa Garba of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria FRCN Kaduna as Galadiman Labaru.

​The District Head also conferred title on some prominent women and make them members of his council. These include Hajiya Hauwa Hamza Sale who was appointed as Kilishi, Aisha Rufai Kurfi as Madubin Kanwa and Murjanatu Lukman as Fulanin Kanwa.

Remarking shortly after the formal presentation of the appointment letters to the deserving council members, in his palace in Ketare, Alhaji Usman Bello Kankara, mni, Kanwan Katsina, said the appointments were part of his twentieth Anniversary celebration on the throne. He also said that their appointments were based on merit, having distinguished themselves in their various spheres of endeavours, contributions and support to the throne and people of Ketare District.

He charged them to continue contributing their quarter to the development of Ketare district, Kankara Local Government, Katsina state and Nigeria as a whole.

Responding on behalf of the newly appointed council members, the new Sakin Fada, Alhaji Ibrahim Samaila, expressed gratitude to Kanwan Katsina for finding them worthy of the appointments and assured of their continued support to the District and humanity. He further added that they would bring their wealth of experience, connection and influence to the development of Ketare District.

The statement further stated that the Kanwan Katsina palace would soon announce the date for the formal turbaning ceremony of the new appointees.