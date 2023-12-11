Update: Death toll of Kaduna-Abuja expressway auto-crash rises to 18

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command says the death toll in the Kaduna-Abuja expressway auto-crash has risen to 18, while 27 persons sustained injuries.

The Sector Commander , Mr Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the figure when he gave an update to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN recalls that in the early hours of Sunday, the corps confirmed that 16 persons died while 27 sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

Nadabo said that the accident occurred at Audu Jangon village on the expressway at 05:20hrs.

He said hat the causes of the crash were speeding and overloading of goods as well as passengers which resulted in the heavy casualties recorded.

“Our investigation of the incident has revealed that 65 people were involved in the crash, 27 got injured and 18 were deceased,” Nadabo said.

According to him, in recent years, the Corps Marshal of FRSC has established more formations across the country in the bid to ensure prompt response to road traffic crashes, particularly along major critical corridors in the country.

Nadabo said, “In the same vein, the corps marshal has directed various intervention patrols, especially during the yuletide season where vehicles increase on the road due to mass movement around the country.

“The corps has also promoted the issue of Speed Limiting Device installation to regulate the speed of motorists, all in an effort to curtail road traffic crashes.

“The trend of losing lives as a result of crashes is worrisome. A lot needs to be done in creating more awareness and sensitization to road users on general safety ethics.”

He said that what was witnessed on Sunday was avoidable, adding, ”hence our resolve to continue to reach out to stakeholders particularly transport unions.

”This is to preach and sensitize their drivers on dangers of excessive speeding, overloading, dangerous driving and use of cell phones while driving, among others.

”The corps in Kaduna State is poised to continue to work hard and liaise with transport stakeholders and the media in preaching the word of safety.

“The command has initiated modalities to achieve a crash free season and ensure lives and properties are not lost as a result of road traffic crashes.”

Nadabo added that the command would continue to work with the state government to achieve the corps’s objectives .

He said, “Including my recent proposal to the Governor of Kaduna State on the need to establish a joint tax force comprising FRSC, NSCDC, KASTLEA and NPF.

”This is to curb the excesses of motorists who engage in overloading and excess speeding especially during night travelling.”

The sector commander appreciated the media for always working with FRSC in sensitizing the motoring public on safety. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani

