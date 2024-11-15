UPDATE: Challenges of power supply at the University College Hospital Ibadan – Official Statement

The Management of University College Hospital, UCH Ibadan, has issued an update on the lingering power supply challenges, just as it says it understands, “the concerns and inconveniences these have caused”.

CHALLENGES OF POWER SUPPLY AT THE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE HOSPITAL, IBADAN.

The Management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan wishes to inform the patients of the hospital and general public that there have been power challenges in the Hospital. We understand the concerns and inconveniences these have caused.

CURRENT SITUATION

The situation arose from the disconnection of power by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on 26th October, 2024. However, the Hospital Management has held several meetings with the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on payment modules. The Hospital bills from IBEDC inclusive of accumulated bill since 2019 to date is Three Billion, One Hundred and Four Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand, One Hundred and Fourteen Naira, Sixty-One Kobo (N3,104,568,114.61). To date the hospital has paid Two Billion, Nine Hundred and Sixteen Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Four Naira, Twenty-Seven Kobo (N2,916,567,724.27) and left with an outstanding bill of Three Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, Seventy-Five Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty-One Naira, Five Kobo (N392,075,161.05).

This power disconnection has resulted in our inability to effectively meet our Hospital’s mandate (Clinical Service, Research and Training) to our esteemed patients.

As a result of this, we sincerely identify with our patients and their relations at this period.

In a bid to mitigate the effects of this hardship, the Management has taken some steps which includes the following:

Dissemination of Information to Patients: The Management continues to engage all heads of departments of both clinical and non-clinical and all stakeholders to communicate to the patients and their relations on the situation of power and the steps Management is taking for alternative sources of power.

Alternative Power Sources:

Backup generators to power critical areas, including: Emergency department, operating theatres, Intensive Care Unit, and Laboratories, among others.

Solar/inverter panel has been made available in the following areas of the hospital: Emergency Department, Main Theatre, Intensive Care Unit, Paediatrics Intensive Care Unit, East 3 Ward, South East 3, Owena Dialysis Ward, High Dependency Unit, South West 2, all the clinics: General Out-patient Clinic to Medical Out-patient Clinic, Kidney dialysis, Endoscopy, Echocardiography/Electrocardiography Suites.

Provision of Mini solar bulbs have been made available to illuminate critical areas e.g. Otunba Tuwase Paediatrics Ward in the first instance.

Contingency Planning: We have developed emergency response plans to ensure seamless continuity of patient care during outages.

ASSURANCE TO PATIENTS AND GENERAL PUBLIC

We prioritize patient care and safety above all. Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to ensure minimal disruption to services. We assure you that:

Emergency services remain operational.

Creation of situation room to providing real time solutions.

Critical areas are receiving power supply.

Water is pumped whenever power is available

Patient care and treatment continue uninterrupted in critical areas.

Efforts are at an advanced stage on alternative energy provision.

Once again, the Management sincerely expresses deep concerns for the inconveniences being experienced during this power outage. Though, there may be delay in service delivery, concerted effort is made to speedily resolve the problem.

We want to assure the general public that the UCH is committed to serving them adequately and effectively.

’Funmi Adetuyibi

Public Relations Officer

For: The CMD.

13th November, 2024.