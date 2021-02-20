UPDATE: Chairman nominee,  Bawa, 88 other EFCC staff on fresh promotion list

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promoted its designated Acting Chairman, Abdulrasheed Ahmed Bawa and 88 others.

The promotions of the officers was however not as swift as originally thought.Those on the list, PRNigeria learnt were overdue since last year. They were promoted from Grade Level 13 Principal Detective Superintendent (PDS) to grade level 14 Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent (DCDS) Grade Level 14, effective from January 1, 2021, PRNigeria further reported.

The overdue promotion offered the anti-graft agency’s nominated boss, and other EFCC operatives, is coming less than two weeks after Mr. President nominated Bawa to replace Ibrahim Magu, the former acting Chairman.

An internal memo sighted by PRNigeria and signed by one Femi Peter Gbarufu, which was issued on Friday, and titled, “Release of Promotion List”, disclosed that promotion letters would be issued to the affected staff, as soon as possible by the Human Resources Unit.

A source in the EFCC told PRNigeria that with the promotion, Bawa’s new Rank is equivalent to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

“Bawa was recruited into EFCC in 2005 as one of the pioneer cadets and has spent 16 years as an operative. By virtue of his new rank he is now equivalent to Assistant Commissioner of Police and qualified to be a Chairman of EFCC.

“The EFCC Establishment Act, especially Section 2a (ii) stated that a candidate for appointment as the Chairman of the agency should be a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent.”

“Such equivalence in the EFCC is now Grade Level 14 because at the cadre entry level in the police is Assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) equivalent to Assistant Detective of Superintendent (ADS); Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is equivalent to Deputy Detective Superintendent (DDS); Superintendent of Police (SP) is equivalent to Senior Detective Superintendent (SDS); Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) is equivalent to Principal Detective Superintendent (PDS) while Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) is equivalent to Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent (DCDS).

“There are other senior officers in EFCC using the routine civil service ranks but are not operatives. When bawa was on level 13, he (headed) Lagos office with many support staff on level 16 & seventeen serving under him.

“The operational officers are investigative operatives who were either course mates or junior to the Bawa who has just been promoted to qualifying level for the position of the Chairman,” the officer said.

Another officer confirmed that EFCC Operatives by virture of section of the Act have the same powers and privileges of police officers. While the civilians support staff are not (equal) to police officers because they are just support staff.

“The position of Executive Chairman is political and the Act is clear that from the position of DCDS and its equivalent in other law enforcement agencies anyone can be so appointed. It is encouraging to have an insider for such an appointment for motivation.”

By PRNigeria