Update: Buratai calls for more recognition for traditional rulers

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Chief of Army Staff, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) has called for more recognition for royal fathers and traditional rulers in the country.

Buratai made call Wednesday at the historic occasion of the Investiture Ceremony of His Royal Majesty, Oba, Alhaji (Doctor), Hameed Oyelude Makama Tegboosun III, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta Kingdom, as Life Patron of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at OSBC, Ile-Awiye, Oke-Baale, Oshogbo, Osun State.

Buratai who was represented by Brigadier General Sani Usman (rtd), commended His Royal Majesty for the kind invitation and heartily congratulated him for this recognition and well-deserved honour.

He noted that the OSBC Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists deserves commendation for the foresight of making His Royal Majesty its life Patron.

According to him, there is no doubt that given the unprecedented accomplishments of Oba Makama, his great wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge, the OSBC Chapel of the NUJ had made a wise decision by appointing him its life patron.

Buratai added that there is no doubt that he will impact it positively as he bring his leadership, great wealth of experience and enormous goodwill to assist the Union.

He therefore called for more recognition for traditional rulers in the society.

He said,”His Royal Majesty has been a father to all and a bridge builder whose quest for peace and development in his kingdom and Nigeria is unparalleled. His patriotism and kind disposition to the military and security agencies in Nigeria is unquantifiable.

“This and many other qualities endeared him to all Nigerians and peace-loving people across the world.

“I therefore, called for more recognition of our royal fathers and traditional rulers in society given the immense role they play in the society.

“This will enhance more understanding, peace and security in our country. Congratulations Kabesi, and I wish all here present to rejoice with us, a good time as we witness this historic moment.”

