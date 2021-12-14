UPDATE: Buhari requests Senate confirmation of INEC, NPC, Ministerial nominees

By Haruna Salami

In the letter to the Senate President, Buhari said “pursuant to paragraph 14 of part one of the third schedule to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of the following nominees as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Those nominated for appointment as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC include Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger State) North Central – National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche Mbu – Delta State, National Commissioner, Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi – Abia State, South East National Commissioner, Maj. Gen. A.B. Alkali (retd.) – Adamawa State, North East, National Commissioner, Engr. Prof. Rada H. Gumus – Bayelsa State, South South, National Commissioner, Mr. Sam Olumeku – Ondo State, South West, National Commissioner, Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye – Ondo State, South West, Resident Electoral Commissioner.

The commissioners for the NPC are Engr. Benedict Opong – Akwa Ibom State – Commissioner, Mrs. Gloria Izofor mni – Commissioner, Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi – Benue State – Commissioner, Dr. Bala Haliru, (Kebbi State), Commissioner and Dr. Iyatayo Oyetunbi, Oyo State, Commissioner.

The President also nominated Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

