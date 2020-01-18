UPDATE: Buhari, First Lady bless Muhammad Garba Shehu’s marriage

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of congratulations to newlyweds, Muhammad Garba Shehu and Zuwaira Umar Faruk, urging them to learn to be patient with one another.

“The secret of successful marriages is in patience and tolerance for your partner. I urge you to banish anger, mistrust and impatience from your home,” the President advised the young couple.

In a letter to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu who is the father of the groom, the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari said she will continue to pray for the success of the marriage.

“We also pray to God Almighty to bless this marriage and make their home a happy one to enjoy their union as husband and wife,” Mrs. Buhari wrote.

The President was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi.

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje received the bride on behalf of Muhammad Garba Shehu at the event which was also attended by Governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Edo State Governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki.

The wedding Fatiha took place at the An-Noor Mosque, Wuse, Abuja.