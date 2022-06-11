UPDATE: Buhari broadcasts to the Nation – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7am as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Saturday.

Adesina said television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Earlier in the week, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, while reeling out the programme for the Democracy Day revealed that Buhari would address the nation Sunday.

