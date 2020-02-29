UPDATE: Buhari approves crackdown on security agents undermining border drill

President Muhammadu Buhari has fumed over the release of 295 smuggled petroleum tankers in December 2019. He has subsequently approved actions recommended by the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Monguno,including withdrawal of security operatives who connived in undermining border security. Such men are to be replaced immediately.

The president has also directed relevant agencies to discipline officials involved in such nefarious activities.

These directives were revealed in a statement signed Saturday by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The statement said that “As part of the Federal Government’s effort to ensure food security and improve local production of goods at competitive prices, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned ‘OPERATION SWIFT RESPONSE’ as a border drill exercise to checkmate the illegal activities of smugglers across our borders.

According to Adesina, “The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders. The President commends the security agencies for a job well done.

Adesina added that the President, “however, finds it disheartening to learn that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on 17th December, 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.

“Sequel to this act, the National Security Adviser (NSA) was directed to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime, and it was recommended to the President that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

“The President has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable. He has also directed that their respective organizations should mete immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them.”