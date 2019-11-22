UPDATE: Appeal Court affirms Tambuwal’s election

The five-man Appeal panel in Sokoto on Friday, upheld the reelection of governor Aminu Tambuwal as governor of Sokoto state.

Presided by Justice Usaini Mukhtar, the panel dismissed an appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, challenging the judgment of the Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which on October 2, 2019, dismissed the petition against Tambuwal.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Aliyu and APC’s appeal for lack of merit.

It held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Similarly, the court dismissed the cross appeal filed by the second respondent, challenging the eligibility of Ahmed Aliyu.