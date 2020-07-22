UPDATE: Andrew Yakubu: Court to rule on Admissibility of Exhibit

Share the news













(EFCC Press release) The trial of former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu before Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of Federal High Court, Abuja was on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, adjourned till October 14, 2020 for ruling on the admissibility of the testimony, which he gave as prosecution witness in a 2017 trial.

The testimony, presently identified as ‘Exhibit J,’ was given by Yakubu before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of Federal High Court, Abuja in January 2017 where he stood as prosecution witness in a case where some NNPC officials and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd stood trial for illegal crude oil lifting.

At Wednesday’s sitting, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, M.S. Abubakar began with the cross-examination of the defendant, who was to testify on ‘Exhibit J’ as the first defence witness, but was opposed by the defence counsel, Ahmed Raji SAN, who objected to his client’s cross-examination on the exhibit.

