The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has held its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2021 yesterday, Saturday 6th March 2021, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. During his welcome address, the President, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar (rtd), CFR NPM mni, thanked members for finding their commitment to the Association as manifested in the large turnout.

He also noted that the last two years were very challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted negatively on the Association as it also lost some of its members. He, however, stated that the Association took advantage of the pandemic and assisted the less privileged in the society. He mentioned that the Association had registered the AANI Cooperative Society, which is for members’ benefit.

The 41st AGM went down in history as one of the AGM with the highest turnout of members since its inception. Minutes of the 40th meeting were deliberated upon and adopted. Similarly, various Executive Committee members and the Auditors presented reports to congress for consideration and adoption before the EXCO dissolution. After that, the meeting nominated and Electoral Committee, headed by Engineer Jani Ibrahim mni, for a general election.

In a hitch-free but keenly competed for election, the President, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar (rtd) CFR MPM mni, was returned unopposed. In contrast, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni was elected Vice President, having scored the highest vote against Air Commodore Ademola Onituju (rtd) mni. Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila Isah mni defeated Dr Gado Shehu mni to emerge as Secretary-General, while Dr Kayode Moses Babatunde, mni, was elected Assistant Secretary-General, having higher votes against Doctor Ogbonna Onyeisi mni.

Barrister (Mrs) Kemi Olomola-Sijuwade mni was also elected Legal Adviser, defeating Barrister Emmanuel Cobham mni. Dr Asheikh Maidugu mni, of the Federal Inland Revenue Service as elected Financial Secretary of the Association, having polled more votes than Mrs Maryamu Laka Madami mni, the Chairman of Kaduna State and Mrs Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi mni. In the same vein, Mr Salawu Zubairu mni was elected Internal Auditor, having scored more votes against Mr Babatunde Abdurrahman. Brigadier Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni, a former Director of Army Public Relations, was elected as Publicity Secretary of the Association, having scored more votes against two contestants; Ambassador (Mrs) Christy Mbonu mni and Mrs Omolara Balogun mni. Alhaji Ismail Umar Sifawa mni and Chief (Mrs) Love Ezema mni were elected unopposed as Treasurer and Welfare/Social Officer, respectively.

According to a statement signed by Brigadier General SK Usman, the newly elected publicity Secretary, before the elections, each of the candidates had two minutes to speak to the congress on why they wanted to contest and what they would do if elected to make impressive presentations.

The 41st AANI AGM was well attended as we had in attendance members of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 7, 8, 9 and 10 who drew thunderous standing ovations. During his inaugural address, after the inauguration of the new EXCO, the President, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar (rtd) NPM mni, thanked all for the confidence in him and the new EXCO which he said would commence work in earnest and assured members of a high-quality leadership towards a better society. He also thanked Nigerians and the media for their immense support and assured that AANI would continue to work towards a better society in Nigeria. To denote the determination of the new EXCO to hit the ground running, the National President has called for an inaugural meeting on Monday 8th March 2021 at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

AANI members from various parts of the country attended both the 41st AGM and general elections, cutting across different professional callings and other endeavours in life. Among them was His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, whom Alhaji Usman Bello Kankara represented, mni, Kanwan Katsina II, the District Head of Ketare, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu NPM mni, wo was represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police David Folawiyo mni, the Acting Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Brigadier General CU Udaya (rtd) mni, Dr Pat Eze MON mni, Comrade Ayuba Wabba mni and Comrade Isa Aremu mni, amongst others.

.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

