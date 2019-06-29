Update: 8 Div troops intensify assault, kill 15 more bandits

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: In its renewed efforts of fighting banditry in its area of responsibility, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have again killed 15 bandits that are terrorizing innocent citizens in Dansadau district of Zamfara.

It could be recalled that the troops killed 29 bandits in an encounter in Moriki area of the state.

Announcing the Friday onslaught in a statement by the Acting Force Information Officer, Lt. Ayobami Oni-Orisan, the Army said the bandits were overran at their camps in Madada forest under Dansadau District in Magami of Maru local government.

8 Div GOC, Major General Otiki

“The troops maintaining an aggressive posture, encountered heavy resistance from the heavily armed bandits who were eventually overpowered and ran away with bullet wounds.

“The gallant troops effectively neutralized 15 bandits and destroyed all their camps and logistics,” the statement read.

In the same vein, the General Officer Commanding, Gen. Oriki in an interview with Newsdiaryonline on Saturday said eight bandits have been killed and 17 collaborators arrested by troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III.

Additionally, five bandits’ camps and 25 motorcycles were destroyed in the same operation.

According to him, since the flag off of the operation in Zamfara barely three months ago, the sustained military assaults against bandits in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, had brought back confidence in the people of the states, adding that refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were returning to their homes.

Otiki said joint efforts of the Nigerian Army and their Niger Republic counterparts as well as other security agencies were yielding positive results.

“The collaboration has culminated into several encounters and defeat of bandits in Isa, Rabah and Burkusuma general area around Sububu forest in Sokoto state. In Katsina state, troops operating super camp in Batsari, Safana and Kankara also denied bandit gans freedom of action in Dumburum Forest. In Kebbi state troops deployed in super camp in Bena, Jega and Danko Wasagu also encountered and defeated bandits in Gando Forest,” Otiki told Newsdiaryonline.

As dividends of the efforts, the GOC said the operations had recorded recovery of items including, “eight AK 47 Rifles, two G3 Rifles, two GPMGs, three Dane Guns, nine AK 47 Magazine and 48 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition from the bandits.”

He commended other security agencies, the traditional institution and state government for facilitating enhanced security of lives and properties in the states.

