UPDATE: 5 die in Ladipo Market gas explosion – NEMA

Five persons including a 10-year old boy on Tuesday lost their lives following an explosion at an industrial gas retailing outlet in Ladipo Spare Part Market, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office,

NEMA, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos.

Farinloye said the cause of the explosion, which occurred on Tuesday morning at the shop located at 33/35 Ojekunle St. Ladipo Spare Part Market, Lagos was yet to be ascertained.

According to him, the shop had several industrial gas cylinders used for welding purposes.

He said NEMA, Lagos State Fire Service, Police Disaster Management Unit and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency immediately responded to the distress signal and were able to contain the fire.

“Unfortunately there were casualties. Five persons were recovered dead including a 10 year-old boy and a woman,” Farinloye said.

He said investigation by NEMA showed that the shop was earlier sealed because the side of the street was dedicated as mechanic village, which was not accessible to other users.

Farinloye said after sometime, the seal and lock were removed before the incident occurred.

(NAN)

