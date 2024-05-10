‘UP NEPA’, advocacy film on Nigeria’s power sector,  premieres in FCT

‘Up NEPA’, a documentary that chronicles the lingering challenges of electricity supply in Nigeria has premiered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that filmmakers, industry stakeholders, representatives of relevant institutions and electricity consumers were present at the screening of the film on Thursday night in Abuja.

The documentary is produced by Griot Studios, a multimedia company acclaimed for producing and distributing content with socio-cultural effects towards a better society.

‘UP NEPA’ probes Nigeria’s unreliable power supply and its impact on individuals, Businesses and the economy.

The film brings to the fore broad challenges facing the sector, including poor electricity policy implementation, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply challenges, transmission system constraints and corruption, among others.

The film features special guest stars including veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and ace rapper Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, among others.

Industry experts such as Patrick Okigbo, Bart Nnaji, Alex Okoh, and Rahila Thomas and other stakeholders were also interviewed in the documentary.

It also features interviews with everyday people, including cold store owners in Ibadan, plastics manufacturers in Aba and Kano and healthcare workers in Lagos.

Ishaya Bako, Director of film, said it was shot in various locations across Nigeria and was released in partnership with ‘The Electricity Hub.’

Bako, renowned for directing award-winning documentaries like “Fueling Poverty” and “Silent Tears,” said the “UP NEPA” project took over two years for its completion.

“I am grateful to be able to share this film with an audience which it has been many years in the making.

“The documentary provides an in-depth analysis of the challenges of providing adequate, and sustained electrical power to Nigeria’s growing population in spite being one of the world’s largest primary energy producers.

“It also examines the historical changes and government reforms within the power sector while anticipating future developments.

“I am particularly grateful to the MacArthur Foundation, for their support in producing the film, and our hardworking team at Griot Studios, who have persevered to ensure this project becomes a reality,” he said.

Earlier, Ummi Yakubu, Executive Producer of “UP NEPA” and Creative Director of Griot Studios, told NAN on the sideline that the project was conceived to stir discussions towards finding lasting solutions to Nigeria’s electricity challenges.

“This is an issue that affects the quality of life, from every aspect of it, whether it is healthcare, business, the quality of life generally.

“It is important to note that economic development and growth cannot take place without consistent and reliable power supply.

“We are hoping that the average Nigerian will watch this and understand what is going on in the power sector and understand who the key players are.

“They will also understand how power actually gets generated, all the way to coming down to us being able to switch on our sockets and get power,” she said.

NAN reports that the premiere included an interactive session between industry stakeholders, special guests and electricity consumers.( NAN)

