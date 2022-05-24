UNWTO Tourism Scholarship: FG seeks application from Nigerians

The Federal Government has requested interested and qualified Nigerians to submit applications for United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Scholarship on basic training in the field of tourism.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

“Applications are hereby invited for the UNWTO/IE Tourism Online Academy Scholarships for a one-month programme.

“The courses are flexible by design and participants can learn at their own pace and convenience throughout the process.

“Participants will earn a Certificate upon completion of the course and the accompanied quiz,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary recalled that the UNWTO recently granted 100 Online Academy Scholarships to Nigeria for the award of Certificate on ‘Introduction to Tourism-Industry Management Course’ in conjunction with IE University of Spain.

She said 70 of the 100 slots had been allotted to the organised private sectors in tourism, the Ministry and its relevant agencies.

According to her, the organised private sector included the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) among others.

Anyanwutaku said 30 slots were reserved for interested members of the public who must meet a set-out criteria.

She said the candidates must either be a Graduate of Tourism or have at least five (5) years working experience in ​tourism either in a public or private sector tourism organisation

The Permanent Secretary added that a student of Tourism in a Nigerian University or Government approved ​​​Tourism Institute is also qualified for the programme.

She said candidates must have access to a computer with internet facility and must complete the 100 per cent online free-of-charge course to qualify for the scholarship.

“Candidates must score at least 60 per cent in the course to qualify for the certificate;

“On completion of the course, candidates should forward a screenshot of their course score as evidence to the Ministry through the designated email.

“Only candidates with evidence of completion of the course will be given the Scholarship Code with which to access the Certificate from IE University;

“Candidates must forward their names, email, phone number and Organization/School to the Department’s email: [email protected] on or before 1st June 2022.

“The Scholarship Code expires on 31st October, 2022,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the UNWTO granted the scholarship awards in April in Madrid, Spain, at a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and the Organisation on the hosting of the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry.

The UNWTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, had said the scholarship award was granted in recognition of the efforts of Nigeria and its Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to empower youths and boost quality education in tourism. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

