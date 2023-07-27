UNVEILED: Tinubu sends 28 ministerial nominees to Senate



By Kingsley Okoye

President BolaTinubu has sent to Senate, list of 28 ministerial nominees for consideration and confirmation.

The list of the nominees is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate , Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Thursday.

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu,Femi Gbajabiamila delivered the letter conveying the ministerial nominees to Senate in plenary.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio received the letter.

Tinubu in the letter said: “in compliance to the provision of the section 147 sub section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I am pleased to forward to Senate for confirmation the underlisted 28 Ministerial nomniees.

Abubakar Momoh, Amb.Yusuf Tukur,Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa , Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr. Berta Edu,Dr. Dorris Aniche Uzoka ,David Umahi

Others are,Nyesom Wike , Badaru Abubakar and Nasiru Elrufai

Others are Ekperipe Ekpo, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Olubunmi Ojo, Stella Okotette and Uju Ohaneye

Others are Bello Muhammad , Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris ,Olawale Edun and Waheed Adelabu.

The list also has Mrs Iman Ibrahim,Prof.Ali Pate, Prof.Joseph, Sen.Abubakar Kyari, Sen.John Eno ,and Sani Abubakar Danladi.

“While hoping that the additional nominations will be sent in due course I hope that the aforementioned nominees will receive the expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.

Please accept Distinguished Senate President and Senators the assurance of my highest regard,”Tinubu said(NAN)

