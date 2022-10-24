Unregulated use of digital platforms posing global challenge – Lai Mohammed

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says unregulated use of social media and other digital platforms is posing enormous challenges globally.The minister reiterated this position at a session to welcome participants to the Global Media and Information Literacy Week holding in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the week-long event with the theme Nurturing Trust: A Media and Information Literacy imperative is being attended by 193 UNESCO member countries physically and virtually.In addressing the global challenge the minister said there is urgent need for every person to be equipped with the ability to critically evaluate and wisely use information at their disposal.He said the theme of the event was not only apt but also timely as as the world and its leaders contend with the challenge of identifying what is true and what is false, in view of the use of media and information.

Mohammed said he was optimistic that with the opinions, suggestions and contributions of participants at the sessions and plenary at the week-long event, solutions would be proffered to the challenges“Contributions and questions will all be geared toward finding the linkages to building trust among our societies and individualsthrough the use of media and Information literacy,” he said.

He welcome the participants to the 11th edition of the Global Media and Information Literacy week, feature Conference and Youth Forum.Mohammed added that the various interactions at the event would form the basis for a lasting friendship, long after this event would have ended.

The welcome session was attended by Dr.Tawfik Jelassi, the Assistant Director General of UNESCO on Communication and Information and Mr Dihitri Sanga, Regional Director for West Africa, UNESCO.The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry if Information and Culture, Mrs Lydia Jafiya and some Heads of parastatal agencies in the information unit of the ministry were also in attendance. (NAN)

