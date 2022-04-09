Unqualified teachers, insufficient physical resources bane of learning outcomes in Nigeria- UNICEF

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has said that Nigeria is facing a staggering learning crisis linking the causes to high rate of unqualified teachers, insufficient physical resources and low funding.

Blaming national disparities in Nigeria educational system, bad classrooms, UNICEF harped on the need to invest in Nigerian education especially in the area of teachers training, increased budget allocation and to ensure that the funds allocated are properly managed by the leaders and education stakeholders.

In her presentation on : Scaling Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in Nigeria, during a media dialogue on SDGs, the UNICEF’s Education Manager, Mrs Manar Ahmed, lamented that 27 percent of teaching staff in Nigeria were not qualified, calling for structural approach of learning in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs four (4) in Nigeria.

Ahmed said Nigeria is not lacking the right policy but the country’s staggering learning crisis is one of the lowest globally.

“Nigeria is facing a staggering learning crisis with learning outcome being one of the lowest globally,”

She also said about 87 percent of children in Sub Sahara Africa are facing learning poverty as they do not have basic literacy by age 10, while percent off the children in school are not achieving basic foundational skills.

Worried by this, the UNICEF Education manager said there have to be a structural approach and data assessment to address challenges of the learning crisis and to achieve goal four of the SDGs in Nigeria.

“Goal four of the SDGs is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education that promote lifelong learning and all children by age 10 must know how to read and solve numeracy.

“It is not that Nigeria lacks the right policy but Nigeria is facing staggering crisis with learning outcomes being one of the lowest.

“So, 70 per cent of the children in school are not achieving basic foundational skills,” she said.

Speaking also, Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Rahama R. Mohammed Farah, said Education is a fundamental human right, and that right is well-articulated in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the CRC which guides the work of UNICEF, and of course, in other legal instruments, including the Nigerian Constitution.

Farah quoted World Bank as saying Nigeria is experiencing & learning poverty in which 70 per cent of 10-year-olds cannot understand a simple sentence or perform basic numeracy task.

Represented by Elhadji Issakha Diop, Officer-in-Charge,OIC, UNICEF Field Office Kano, Farah said , “To address the challenge, achieving basic learning outcomes at the foundational level of education is key. It is clear that to improve learning outcomes in Nigeria, achieving basic foundational skills at that level of learning cannot be overemphasised.

“As you will learn at this Media Dialogue, UNICEF is already supporting the Government of Nigeria to improve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy through tailor-made, teaching learning practices, such as Teaching at the Right Level,TaRL, and Reading and Numeracy Activities,RANA.”

Speaking Further, the Chief UNICEF Field Office Kano maintained that a lot still needs to be done to scale-up Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in Nigeria, adding that the support of every ally and stakeholder is needed-especially that of a powerful institution and ally like the media.

“The media must deploy its powerful mass-mediated channels of communication to raise awareness of the learning crisis in Nigeria; advocate increased funding to the education sector, especially the allocation of adequate resources to pre-primary and primary level of education in Nigeria; and investing in improving teacher quality,” he said.

