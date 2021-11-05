Unpatriotic persons promote crisis to make money – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala – Photo credit: Channels TV

By Idris Ibrahim

An expert on policing and security, Barrister Daniel Bwala has said that promotion of crisis across the country is an “industry” thriving without facing hinderances in Nigeria.

The Abuja-based lawyer and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) described the aforementioned “industry” as the biggest economy in the country.

Mr. Bwala made the proclamation Friday afternoon in Lagos during an event tagged “The Fierce Urgency of Now: Strategies for Solving Insecurity in Nigeria”.

The event which was moderated by Kadaria Ahmed, was organised by Radio Now in partnership with Open Society for West Africa (OSIWA) and supported by Channels TV and Daria Media.

Panelists at the event discussed the various factors that could be responsible for the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria ranging from banditry, insurgency, kidnapping activities and the secessionist agitations.

Mr. Bwala, a panelist at the event which was monitored by Newsdiaryonline via Channels TV, disclosed that citizens have lost confidence in the electioneering process in Nigeria adding that the very essence of the principles of democracy in the country has been defeated and hijacked by politicians.

“From 1999 politicians started the breeding of these terrorists activities through thugs, ballot snatching amongst others. Some of the activities are inimical to the democratic values. So the leader emerges as a result of the instrument of violence.”

“So, we have now come to a point as a country where we are facing what is called crisis economy. The biggest economy in Nigeria now is population and promotion of crisis,” Mr. Bwala said.

The lawyer and a political enthusiastic further revealed that certain unpatriotic citizens promote crisis just to make money out of it.

“You get paid to create crisis, you get paid to advice on crisis, you get paid to provide solutions for crisis, you get paid to solve the problem and you get paid to cause another one,” Mr. Bwala lamented.

A veteran journalist, Rotimi Sankore in his reaction believed that gender inequality should be put into consideration while tackling security challenges in Nigeria.

Mr. Sankore a developmental data expert believed that lack of education and early marriage are fueling most of the activities of banditry and insurgency in the northern region.

“That’s an army being reproduced for bandits and extremists. So, gender equality is important in its own right. It also has positive developmental consequences,” Mr. Sankore said.

Other panelists who graced the occasion include: Ndi Kato, Executive Director, Dinidari foundation, Mosun Pretty a farmer and Kabir Adamu, expert on security and conflict.

Nigeria security forces have been overwhelmed with several challenges across the six-geopolitical zones ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping activities and secessionist agitations.

The federal and state governments are yet to profer a lasting solutions towards tackling the menace of the aforementioned security challenges that have bedevilled the country over the years.

