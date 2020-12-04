“That is why we are resisting the ministry that it cannot keep us unpaid for three years and there is N17 billion you want to return, yet our debt is N15 billion. There is no logic in that.

“So we are here to cry out to the Minister of Finance to come to our aid and talk to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Sabo Nanono and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mu’azu Abdulkadir to pay us instead of returning the money to the government account.

“That is why we are here to call the attention of the Minister of Finance so that she will intervene in our matter.

Meanwhile, when confronted with the allegations of the contractors, the Director of Information in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development, Theodore Ogaziechi admitted that the ministry was indeed indebted to the contractors, but it had already verified the genuine contractors being owed and had forwarded the list of contractors being owed by the agriculture ministry for “due process” and possible payment.

“It is a fact that the ministry is owing liabilities to some contractors and it just did not happen within one year ago, it’s been an old liability before the current minister and the permanent secretary came to the saddle. And like you know there are budgets annually to take care of each contractual jobs,” Ogaziechi said.

On the allegation of the allegedly recovered N16 billion, the ministry’s spokesman said “I don’t know of the issue of recovery of N16 billion from any individual. That is their own statement which needs to be verified. I don’t know if you have gone to the ICPC to verify that.”

He, however, maintained that “we agree that there are liabilities being owed contractors and the contractors have come here and made their points and the books have been checked and it has been found that it is true and the list of those who are being owed have been compiled by this ministry and it has been passed on to Ministry of Finance for due process to take place for them to be paid. So that is where we are”.