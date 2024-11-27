Unongo was a true patriot- Ortom

The immediate past governor of Benue, Chief Samuel Ortom, has described the late elder statesman, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, as a true patriot and a revered figure in Nigeria’s history.

By Emmanuel Antswen

The immediate past governor of Benue, Chief Samuel Ortom, has described the late elder statesman, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, as a true patriot and a revered figure in Nigeria’s history.

Ortom gave the eulogy in his condolence message to the Unongo Kwangise family, which he personally signed on Wednesday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The former governor said that Wantaregh’s contributions to the political and social development of Nigeria have left an indelible mark, and his loss was deeply felt by the entire nation.

“Wantaregh Paul Unongo was among those who laid the foundation for the industrial development of the country. He played a key role in the making of Nigeria’s Constitution at different historical moments.

“Until his death, Unongo was one of the surviving nationalists who saw this country in the cradle and nurtured it to maturity.

“As the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Wantaregh was a voice of reason advocating for the unity, peace, and development of the country.

“As a respected intellectual, Unongo was among influential Nigerians of his era whose views on national issues were taken seriously.

“His selfless contributions to the political development of Nigeria spanned over five decades, a period that saw him aspire to govern Benue,” he said.

Ortom added that the late octogenarian groomed him for leadership and later contributed significantly to the success of his administration.

“Wantaregh Unongo was a role model to me and several others. He was my mentor. When I was the governor, he offered me useful pieces of advice from time to time to enable me to succeed.

“He was a colossus in several spheres of life and was a patriot who envisioned a united Nigeria where the interests and aspirations of all its people would be equally respected,” he said.

He prayed that God grant the deceased leader eternal rest and accord the entire Unongo Kwangise family the strength to bear the loss.

NAN reports that the late Unongo, a former Minister of Power and Steel in the Second Republic, died on November 29, 2022, at the age of 87, in Jos, Plateau.

Born on September 26, 1935, Unongo belonged to the Kwaghngise-Anure-Abera ancestry in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue.

Unongu, in his political career, aspired to govern Benue in 1983 but lost to Aper Aku of blessed memory.

In 2017, Unongo succeeded the late Maitama Sule as the Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum. (NAN)