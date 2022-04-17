UNN VC worries over absence of budget for environmental research

By Vivian Emoni

The Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, on Sunday bemoaned the absence of budget in research institutions for efficient environmental research in the country.

Igwe said this at the Environmental stakeholders’ review on Resources and Environmental Policy Research Centre, Environment for Development (REPRC-EfD), for five years strategic plan on environmental issues in Abuja.

Igwe said that serious work such as setting up more programmes needed to be done to help Nigeria solve its numerous environmental problems.

According to him, the absence of allocation funds for research in annual budget for universities is a challenge to the efficiency of research institutions in Nigeria.

“I commended the Centre for its achievements on the strategic plan which will help the centre to carry out a focused intervention in the core areas of its mandate.

“I am also commending TETfund for its intervention in research funding.

Dr Nnaemeka Chukwuone, Director of REPRC-EfD Nigeria, said that the centre has produced over 28 high impact research publications since its establishment in 2019.

Chukwuone said that the centre has developed pilot natural capital accounts for Nigeria, for review of the country’s fishery Act, capacity building training for government technical staff among others.

“The strategic plan will last for five years from 2022 to 2026 and will help the centre to achieve specific objectives through research, policy engagements and capacity building for researchers.

“Our target is to use research to influence policies that will make our environment better,” he said.

Chukwuone said that the objectives of the REPRC-EfD are to conduct policy-impact researches that will help Nigeria solve its environmental challenges.

Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, the Chairman of REPRC Policy Advisory Panel, called on government to set up a National Research Council that would determine the country’s problems and proffer solutions.

Oladipo said that the council would help to carry out solution-based research on environmental issues.

Also, Prof. Anthonia Achike, the Chairman of REPRC strategic planning committee, said that the event was organised to solicit suggestions of environmental experts and stakeholders in order to fine-tune the strategic plan. (NAN)

