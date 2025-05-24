UNN-VC lauds Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences for honouring retired colleagues

Prof Oguejiofo Ujam, the Acting Vice-chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka has commended the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the university for honouring retired colleagues while they are alive.

Ujam made the commendation on Friday in Nsukka during a farewell ceremony organised by the faculty to say thank you to retired teaching and non-teaching staff of the faculty.

The VC who was represented by Prof Kamoru Usman , acting Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics said the ceremony was a welcome development as the faculty recognized the immense contributions of retired colleagues.

“This is commendable and a welcome development by the faculty led by Prof Chukwuemeka Nworu the Dean of the faculty.

“The beauty of this event is that the faculty is recognising and honouring retired colleagues while alive, I urge all faculties in UNN to emulate this good example,”he said.

In a remark by the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Nworu) titled ” A Legacies of service, scholarship and Selflessness” Nworu said that the retirees contributed immensely and served the faculty meritoriously.

“I am pleased to inform you that this event is more than a mere ceremony but a recognition, an acknowledgement of an extra ordinary generation of scholars and staff who gave their time, their talent, their minds and their lives to build the foundation upon which the faculty stands tall today.

” We are grateful that through their efforts many pharmacist’s across the nation and various parts of the world were trained, mentored, excelled and transformed the profession.

“Our retired colleagues, we owe you all debit of gratitude which we can not fully repay

These retirees nvested their youthful years to nurture, to build, to teach and their fatherland with distinction and dedication,”he said.

Academic staff honoured include Prof. Amarauche Chukwu, Prof Jacob Onyechi, Prof Stella Inyagha, Prof C.V. Ukwe, Associate Professor Godwin Ebi and Associate Professor Patrick Udeogaranya.

While the non-teaching staff are: Mr. Titus Eze, Madam Mercy Echata, Ugwoke Michael and Anayochukwu Omeje. among others

“You will agree with me that these professors have not merely served; they have built institutions and systems. They have not just thought; they have transformed lives; they did not just work; they poured themselves into a mission greater than themselves.

“For the non-teaching staff, though not always in the limelight, their behind-the-scenes roles kept this academic engine running, administrative efficiency, laboratory preparedness, classroom support, security, and sanitation. They are dancing architects of our faculty’s daily life,” he said.

The Dean urged the staff of the faculty to strive for scholarship rooted in integrity, service to humility and leadership born out of love for learning to ensure that the good work of the retiring colleagues is sustained.

Earlier Prof Ken Ofokansi the Chairman of the planning committee said that the event was organised by the faculty to honour and celebrate retirees who worked in the faculty either as teaching or non teaching staff.

“These are retired colleagues who contributed immensely to make the faculty what it’s now,” he said.

Ofokansi commended Prof Nworu the dean of the faculty for his wisdom to hold the ceremony.

“I commend the dean of the faculty in his vision and wisdom to hold this ceremony to honour and celebrate our retired colleagues as this is the first of its kind since the faculty was established.

“I salute all members of my committee for their hardwork as well as all staff and students who contributed in one way or the other to make this ceremony a huge success.’ he said.

Responding on behalf of other retirees, Prof Amarauche Chukwu said they were humble and overwhelmed by the honour and love showered on them by the faculty and noted that the event would forever remain evergreen in their memories.

Chukwu said though they have retired but they are not tired and urged the faculty not to hesitate to seek any help from them that is within their capacity

Highlight of the ceremony was given certificate of excellence to all the retirees and cutting of cake

Our correspondent reports that refrigerator is among gift items given to the retirees