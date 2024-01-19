UNN SSANU elects new Exco

Comrade Linus Akata has emerged the new Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter.

Akata, alongside others, was elected unopposed during the Quadrennial Congress of the association held in Nsukka on Friday.

Other new executives elected include Mr.Samuel Okoh; Vice Chairman, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Ozioko; Secretary, Mr. Chukwuma Nwagwu – Treasurer and Mr.Ejike Egwuagu as the Financial Secretary.

Others are Mr. Charles Akan, Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Blessing Obi; Assistant Secretary, Mr, James Nwachukwu; Ex- Officio, Mr. Friday Nweke Trustee and Mrs Mercy Ilechukwu Woman Coordinator.

In his acceptance speech shortly after being elected and inaugurated during the Quadrennial Congress, the new chairman pledged to make workers welfare a priority.

Akata took over from Comrade Paul Erua, whose 11 years tenure had ended, three years as a caretaker Chairman, four years each for the first and second tenures as UNN-SSANU Chairman.

He expressed appreciation to members of UNN-SSANU for finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of the association for four years.

“I am humbled and excited on the confidence members reposed on me to elect me unopposed as their Chairman.

“Since November 2023, selling of intention forms of this election started, according to the Electoral Committee final report today, I am the only person that purchased form for chairmanship.

“And in this Quadrennial Congress, members came out in large numbers to confirm their trust on me; what SSANU-UNN has done today, I will not take for granted,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the team from SSANU National Secretariat led by Comrade Ken Njoku, the National Vice-president, South East, who came to supervise the election, for their commitment in ensuring the exercise was free and fair.

Akata, who was the immediate past Treasurer, said he would continue to be grateful to Erua whom he had worked closely and learnt much from his good leadership.

In a remark, Njoku said the highlight of SSANU Quadrennial congress was to elect new executives.

The VP thanked members of UNN-SSANU for making the job of his team easier.

“Final report from the Election Committee chaired by Comrade Martin Arumede, showed only one candidate picked each form of the positions like Chairman, Vice-chairman, Secretary, treasurer, Financial secretary among others.

“I commend the unity and maturity of UNN-SSANU that has made easier the assignment of my team from SSANU National Secretariat and urged other branches of SSANU in the country to emulate UNN.

“The new executive elected and inaugurated today should reciprocate this gesture by carrying everybody along as well as making workers welfare a priority.

“I also commend the immediate past executives led by Erua for his numerous achievements as contained in his stewardship report ,’ Njoku said.

Earlier in a valedictory remark, Erua thanked members of SSANU in UNN for the cooperation and support given to his 11 years administration.

The immediate past Chairman listed some of his achievements to include; hosting of SSANU National Delegates Conference, complete Pharmacy shop building and Filling Station on the basis of Built Operate Transfer (BOT).

He also ensured the review of scheme of service for non-teaching staff in UNN, bought Highlander Jeep for UNN-SSANU to ease logistics, facilitated the payment of N30,000 monthly hazard allowance to over 500 members, among others. (NAN)

By Hilary Akalugwu

