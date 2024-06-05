UNN: Rumblings over alleged secret plot to impose new VC

…Official says claims false

About 1000 youths on Wednesday from Enugu North Senatorial District protested what they alleged to be secret plan by Prof Charles Igwe, outgoing Vice-chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to hand over to person of his own choice.

The youths who started the protest from Total Filling Roundabout Nsukka to UNN First Gate were heard chanting, “Igwe why did you cancel UNN Senate meeting fixed today to select the person you will handover”.

Some placards carried by the protesters read: “VC hand over to the most senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor”, “Why was the special UNN Senate meeting scheduled today cancelled indefinitely.

“VC respect Nsukka land. Enough is enough, do the right thing now” “Honour NUC and Federal Ministry of Education directives” among others.

Addressing newsmen during the protest at UNN First Gate, Mr. Roy Ekwueme, President of Nsukka Youth General Assembly (NYGA) said that the protest was to convey their disappointment on the indefinite cancellation of the scheduled UNN senate meeting meant to select who the outgoing VC would hand over to.

“It is unfortunate that the UNN senate meeting scheduled to take place today (5th June) was cancelled indefinitely, whereas the outgoing VC’s tenure will end on June 10.

“If the senate failed to sit recommend who Igwe will hand over to, what it means is that there is secret plan by the outgoing VC to select a preferred to hand over to.

“Igwe knows that if the right thing is done, Prof Johnson Urama, Deputy VC Academic who is from Nsukka will be the right person to handover to as the most senior Deputy vice-chancellor.

The NYGA president explained that the directives from National University Commission (NUC) and Federal Ministry of Education have been obeyed by other public universities in the same situation and wondered why UNN case will be different.

“Other universities in the country with similar cases, their senate have sat and recommend the most senior Deputy vice-chancellor for the outgoing VC to handover to, but I dont know why UNN case will be different.

“We are not asking Igwe to do Nsukka people any favour but he should do the right thing as directed by NUC and Federal Ministry of education.

“If Igwe goes ahead to do the wrong thing, Nsukka people will explore every legal avenue to seek for redress,” Ekwueme added.

Effort by our correspondent to get reaction from the outgoing VC (Igwe) was not successful as calls and text message sent to his mobile phone number were not replied as at the time of filing this report

However, when contacted Chief Okwun Omeaku, the Public Relation Office of UNN said that, he does not know who is feeding the youths with false information.

Our correspondent reports that heavy security was mounted at UNN gate to ensure there was no breach of peace or protesters crossing the gate.