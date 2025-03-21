UNN registrar bags most student friendly award

Dr. Celine Nnebedum Registrar University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has bagged the most friendly registrar in higher institutions within South East from National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South East zone.

Presenting the award in Nsukka on Wednesday in her office, Comrade Charles Ijeomah the Coordinator of NANS South East Zone said the association decided to give the award to Nnebedum because she had been a role model and mother to all students.

“NANS observations and investigations have shown UNN registrar as a role model and a mother who is always there for students to attend to their challenges.

“The registrar has fear of God in the discharge of her duties and handling of issues concerning students.

*We are giving her this recognition and award as the little way by NANS to express our appreciation for all the good work she has been doing to students and at the same time urge her to keep it up,”he said.

The coordinator who was accompanied to the event by other students executives and stakeholders in the zone urged other registrars in south east to emulate the good footsteps of Nnebedum in handling issues concerning students in their various institutions.

“We did not just wake up one morning and decided to come and give UNN registrar the award of mostly friendly registrar in South East but NANS watched closely her conduct and performance concerning students in all ramifications.

“We also known that everybody that has come close or work with her has always said kind words about UNN registrar,” Ijeomah said.

In a remark while receiving the award, Nnebedum said she was overwhelmed with joy on the recognition and the award adding that it would be an encouragement for her to do more to students and humanity.

“I am overwhelmed with joy on this recognition by NANS South East as it will encourage me to do more to students as well as to humanity.

‘i lacked word’s to express my appreciation to NANS as this award is unquantifiable and priceless to me, ” she said.

She disclosed that God gave her the position of being a registrar in UNN and she would be an ingrate if she did not use the position to serve God and humanity.

“As a mother I see all students in this university as my sons and daughters and I believe strongly in what the Bible said that, “whatsoever you sow,you shall reap”, she said.

Nnebedum commended NANS for always displaying discipline, integrity and commitment in protecting the interest of studentsas as well as ensuring the welfare of students in the country