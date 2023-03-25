UNN Convocation: Buhari challenges varsities on innovative research

By Hilary Akalugwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged universities in the country on the need to embark on innovative researches that will help boost and diversify the country’s economy.

The president said this in a message on Saturday at Nsukka during the 50th Convocation of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), in which 2,482 post-graduates degrees were awarded to deserving graduates found worthy in character and learning.

He said that research and innovation help to grow any country’s economy faster than mineral deposits.

“It is common knowledge that research and innovation can grow the economy of a country faster than mineral deposits.

“I, therefore, challenge all universities in the country to embark on innovative researches that can help boost and diversify our economy.

“As a first generation university, UNN is expected to lead the way in this all important paradigm shift.

“I also challenge our universities to continue to emphasise more on training in entrepreneurship so that our graduates can be job creators, instead of perennial job seekers,” he said.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Goodluck Opiah, congratulated the graduates and honorary doctorate awardees.

He said that the issue of funding universities required thinking outside the box and the cooperative effort of all.

“Public, private sectors, alumni associations, philanthropists, and well-meaning Nigerians should all help in funding education rather than leaving it all for government.

“The strike of Academic Staff Union of Universities which lasted for almost a year should not be allowed to repeat itself.

“Managers of our universities should continue to be judicious in the utilisation of the fund allocated to their institutions,” he said.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-chancellor of UNN, in a remark, said that the graduands have joined the “elite club of our alumni who hold postgraduates degrees of UNN, an achievement they should be proud of.

Igwe reminded the postgraduates and honorary awardees that their new achievement come with a higher responsibilities and expectations in terms of conduct and contributions to national development.

“As people who have been found worthy in character and learning, be a good ambassadors to the university and the country.

“Our country needs truly educated men and women that will help solve the perennial problem of bad economy, corruption and inability to manage the country’s diversity,” he said.

The VC disclosed that four retired professors of the UNN would be conferred with Emeritus Professor because of the their outstanding academic achievements as well as contributions to the society.

Igwe said his administration had a series of achievements in teaching and learning as well as in infrastructure development, including a good number of roads in three UNN campuses of Nsukka, Enugu and Ituku-Ozalla.

Also in a remark, Amb. Bako Sani, the Acting Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of UNN, urged the graduands and awardees to use their new academic achievements to contribute more to humanity.

Honorary doctorates were conferred on three Nigerians who had excelled in their chosen fields. They are Mr Obioha Fubar, the Chairman and Group Managing Director of Hobark international Limited (doctor of Business Administration), Mr Ebenza Onyeagwu, the Managing Director, Zenith Bank PLC (doctor of Business Administration) and Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Delta State Governor (the doctor of Law). (NAN)