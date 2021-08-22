‘Unlawaful disconnection of customer’: AED to appeal conviction of employee

Abuja -based electricity company,AED plc says it will file an appeal against the conviction of its staff by a Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja.

AED made its position known in a statement signed by Oyebode Fadipe, GM,Corporate Communications and made available to Newsdiaryonline Sunday.

The statement reads:The attention of AED Plc has been drawn to the media report of the conviction of one of its employees by a Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital for what the Court described as unlawful disconnection of a customer of AED Plc. The judgment was delivered on 12th August, 2021.

“AED Plc is dissatisfied with the judgment of the Magistrate Court and has therefore instructed its lawyers to appeal the decision of the Court as a reflection of her posiiton, which is contrary to the judgment of the Court.

“The Management of AED Plc hereby assures its esteemed customers and stakeholders of its commitment to the obedience of the laws and regulations that are relevant to its operations in the NESI. “





