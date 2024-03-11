Unknown persons machete kolanut merchant to death in Ondo

Unknown persons have killed a 45-year-old Kolanut merchant, Kudirat Abolarinwa, in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The victim’s lifeless body was discovered in the bush on Friday night with deep machete wounds on her head.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Monday in Akure, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said the deceased which had severe machete cuts on her head, was left with only pant.

Odunlami-Omisanya explained that the incident happened on Friday when the deceased went to the farm to buy kolanuts from farmers.

According to the PPRO, on Friday, March 8, 2024 around 5.00p.m, one Tajudeen Bolarinwa of Ago road, Onipetesi village, Ondo, reported the case to the police.

“Bolarinwa, who happened to be the husband of the deceased, said that at about 1630 hrs, his wife, Kudirat, who goes from one farm to the other to buy kolanuts, was murdered in the bush by unknown person.

“At the scene of the incident, the deceased was left with only her pant and the side of her face, lower arm and head were severely macheted,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

The PPRO said that efforts were being made to unravel the circumstances that led to her death and to arrest the perpetrators.

She said the victim’s corpse had been deposited at the hospital morgue. (NAN)

By Muftau Ogunyemi