Unknown gunmen kill retired Air force officer in Kaduna –police

November 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Kaduna state Police Command has confirmed the killing of Retired AVM Muhammad Maisaka, by unknown gunmen, at his residence in Ragasi, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the incident to the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

Jalige, who said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, also saw his gateman sustaining injury from the attack.

He said when the was received; the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mudassiru Abdullah directed the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander to the scene.

“The corpse has evacuated to the hospital and the gateman has also rushed to the hospital treatment”, he said, while revealing details of the incident would be made available soon.

Jalige appealed to Kaduna residents to come forward useful and timely tat could lead to the arrest of the culprits.. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,