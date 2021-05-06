Unknown gunmen again raze police station, kill 2 officers in Anambra

May 6, 2021 Favour Lashem News



  in Anambra confirmed the killing of two of its personnel by unknown gunmen who attacked and razed the Divisional in Obosi, Idemili North of the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the attackers had after burning the , moved the quarters where they killed the two personnel in the early hours of Thursday.DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the ’s Public Relations Officer () in the state, confirmed the attack NAN on

Thursday.Ikenga said the Commissioner of in the state, Mr Chris Owolabi had dispatched a tactical team for on-the-spot assessment of the incident.“The tactical team led by an Commissioner of was directed an on-the-spot assessment of the place.“The team was equally told possibly identify and the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack,”

he said.Ikenga said that the bodies of the two policemen had been deposited at a nearby morgue, adding that investigation into the matter had began.NAN reports that the Obosi attack was the first of such incident since Owolabi took over from the immediate past CP, Mr Monday Kuryas. (NAN)

