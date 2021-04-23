The Chairman of the Presidential Panel to the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Prof. Onje Gyewado, has disclosed that the mandate of the panel was not to witch-hunt or victimise anybody.

Gyewado, who led members of the panel on a courtesy visit to the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, on Thursday, said that the panel was to fair and just in the conduct of its assignment.

He explained that the panel was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari to establish the conditions of federal universities and recommend how they could be repositioned.

“We are not sent to discredit anybody, but to find out what is on ground and suggest ways forward,” he said.

The chairman advised the Katsina state government to, as the host, create a conducive atmosphere for the effective running of the university.

Responding, the governor thanked the federal government for the initiative of establishing the visitation panel, to assess the general conditions of federal universities in the country with a view to making corrections.

Masari pledged that that his administration would give all the necessary support, to ensure that the university was put on the right pedestal. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

