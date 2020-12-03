University students appeal to ASUU to call off strike

Some university students on Thursday appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to consider the students’ future and resume work in their various institutions.

Some of the students, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, expressed worries and lamented as they appealed for the suspension of the prolonged strike.

The students said that they were tired and frustrated due to the time wasted without any academic achievement.

They said that the strike would make them to remain in the university more than it was necessary.

ASUU has been on strike since March 2020 over demands for more funding for public universities and renegotiation of the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement.

Others are outstanding earned academic allowances, the proliferation of universities by state governments and the constitution of Visitation Panels to Federal Universities.