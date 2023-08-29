University of Ibadan decorates Lagos Deputy Governor as ambassador

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, on Tuesday decorated Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State as an Ambassador of the institution at its 75th anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investiture took place during a courtesy call to the deputy governor by a delegation from university led by the vice chancellor held at Alausa, Lagos.

The deputy governor, an alumnus of the university appreciated the delegation for the recognition.

He assured that he is always ready to partner with other products of the university to make it top-notch.

Hamzat stated that government alone can not fund universities but needs the support of well-meaning Nigerians.

“University is the only environment where ideas are galvanised and brought to fruition through innovations, patents among others.

“For a country to be great, there must be good funding, then all hands must be on deck.

“Also, universities, especially the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should work hand in hand with the government in order to make sure that we have better and quality education,” he said.

The deputy governor therefore charged stakeholders and individuals in the society who are financially capable to support universities in development projects.

According to him, alumni associations should be encouraged to give back to the institutions which make them.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor commended the deputy governor for being very proactive as an alumnus of the institution.

Adebowale said the investiture was a testament of good character and excellence of the deputy governor.

“We are proud of you as an alumnus and for your various contributions to the development of the school,” he said.

NAN reports that Hamzat is a 1986 graduate of Agricultural Engineering and 1988 Master of Science holder in Agricultural Engineering, University of Ibadan. (NAN)

