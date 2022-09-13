University of Calabar promotes 15 lecturers as professors notwithstanding ASUU strike

By Christian Njoku

Notwithstanding the on-going ASUU strike, which has entered its eighth month, University of Calabar on Tuesday announced the promotion of 15 academics to professorial cadre.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, announced at a Special Senate Session that six of the academics were promoted as full professors while nine others were promoted as associate professors.

Obi is the 11th vice-chancellor of the institution and the first female to occupy the seat.

She congratulated the new professors and charged them to regard their jobs as service to humanity.

The vice-chancellor also challenged them to put in more efforts to produce well-equipped graduates for the overall benefit of the nation. (NAN)

