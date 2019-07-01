University of Abuja gets new VC

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The university of Abuja, FCT, on Monday appointed Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, as the 6th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the don is the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU) where his tenure ended July.

Na’allah during the inauguration said he would ensure that the university becomes central in the development of educational sector in the country.

“The vision is to make the institution the University of national unity and to graduate students that will create wealth and not parasites in the society.

“To graduate scholars that will break new grounds with cutting edge research, a university that will be so fundamental to meet the aspirations of Nigeria.

“Our goal is to be fundamental in the development of this country and ranking of a university is about the impact of the student that graduated from the university.

“We will impact meaningfully as a university and everything we will do is to make sure that University of Abuja is central to the development of educational sector in Nigeria,” he said.

The scholar also revealed that he obtained a BA in English from the University of Ilorin in 1988 and received M.A. Literature in English from the same university in 1992.



The don subsequently became professor and chair of African Studies at the Western Illinois University before he became KWASU VC and now Uni-Abuja.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

