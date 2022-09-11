University College Hospital Ibadan Nigeria,mourns demise of Queen Elizabeth II

By Chimezie Godfrey

The beautiful story of the University College Hospital can’t be talked about without mentioning the iconic moment when Queen Elizabeth II came to declare open, the Hospital.

A statement signed by the Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital, Ibadan.Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo revealed that during her visit to Nigeria in the year 1956, on the 14th of February that same year, Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by a host of other dignitaries graced the Hospital and declared it open to start delivering healthcare services. Though it was still under construction.

“HRM Queen Elizabeth was a true gem to the entire world, also fostering a great union called the commonwealth. The way she held down the fort of monarchy for decades represented a holding forth of constitutionalism. She would forever stand as a symbol of continuity and she most definitely touched every part of the world.

“Just as Queen Elizabeth stood as a symbol of continuity, this attribute further reflects in our great institution UCH as we continue to stand as one of the foremost teaching hospital and healthcare delivery centers, in Nigeria and the World.

“At the young age of 30 when HRM Queen Elizabeth came to visit Nigeria, the Hospital recalls two moments:

“1. How the Queen was welcomed at the Hospital Ramp by Sir James Robertson, (the then Governor General of the Federal of Nigeria) and Sir Sydney Philipson, (the then Chairman of UCH Board of Management)

”2. The moment when she walked with elegance about the floors of the School of Nursing building along with Prince Philip and accompanied by Sir Sydney Philipson, the then Chairman of UCH Board

These moments are forever framed at the Museum of the Hospital,” he said

Otegbayo added,”The University College Hospital sends her condolences to Great Britain and the Royal family for the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who ruled justly and also held down the fort of monarchy for decades. She will forever be remembered as such a strong figure in the iconic history and establishment of our great institution UCH IBADAN.”

