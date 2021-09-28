Universal Health Coverage: Yobe commissioner urges stakeholders’ synergy

Dr Lawan Gana, Yobe Commissioner for Health, on Tuesday urged stakeholders to ensure synergy in their activities to fast track attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Gana stated this in Damaturu at a three-day workshop on the 2022/2023 Work Plan Development, organised by Yobe Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency (YODMA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that part of the agency’s mandate is to procure drugs and medical consumables for onward sales and distribution to health centres across the state.

The commissioner said of particular importance was effective collaboration between the agency and the Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YOCHMA), a major buyer of YODMA’s products.

He said that such collaboration would enhance free and qualitative healthcare service delivery to the people of the state.

Gana also directed the management of YODMA to begin planning for manufacturing of drugs and other medical commodities locally, as their procurement was capital intensive.

In his remarks, YODMA Executive Secretary, Mr Abdulazeez Garba, said development of the work plan was in line with the state’s Strategic Supply Blueprint.

He said the agency’s objective was to present the work plan to the state and the Federal Government for various supports.

Garba thanked Gov Mai Mala Buni for his support to the agency and the political will to move the health sector forward.

Alhaji Musa Kasimu, YODMA Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, said the workshop would also enhance alignment with development partners on areas of collaboration.

He said it would also help in identifying how planned activities of the agency could be integrated with other public health policies. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...