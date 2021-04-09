The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has inaugurated its flagship initiative, the Groups, Individuals and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP), in Auchi, Edo, to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UCH).

The Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Nasir Sambo, said this in a statement signed by NHIS, Head, Media and Public Relations, Mr Emmanuel Ononokpono, on Friday in Abuja.

Sambo, at the event, stated that GIFSHIP was redesigned to extend healthcare coverage to organisations, political office holders, donor agencies, multinational corporations, philanthropists and Nigerians in Diaspora.

The executive secretary said the overall effort of the initiative was to ensure that every Nigerian had access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Sambo was represented by the General Manager, Formal Sector Department of the Scheme, Dr Jonathan Eke, at the event.

He said that the mandate of the scheme was to ensure financial access to quality health services for all Nigerians through social health insurance.

Sambo emphasised that making sure that every Nigerian had access to quality healthcare was consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s health sector next level agenda.

He said it was also in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) three, target eight.

Sambo said Auchi was the first location outside Abuja where the launching of the programme would take place, noting that the event was made possible through the support of prominent citizens of the town.

In addition, the executive secretary highlighed the roles played by prominent personalities of Auchi, which included His Royal Highness, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, who was represented at the occasion by Chief HM Momoh, in bringing GIFSHIP to their doorstep.

Sambo also described Dr Mustapha Lecky as “father of NHIS in Nigeria”, adding that “this event is only possible through the auspices of your able son and the Galadima Auchi”.

Speaking at the occasion, Lecky, a former executive secretary of NHIS, noted that GIFSHIP would provide pathway to accelerated achievement of UHC.

Lecky said that the platform was the driving force that would upscale enrolment.

“GIFSHIP will provide pathway to accelerated achievement of UCH in Nigeria as it represented a bold, decisive strategy that is sensible for everyone, to get health insurance cover that leaves no one behind,” he said.

He, however, called on cultural, economic and religious organisations in the area to enroll on the programme as a means of receiving access to quality and affordable healthcare.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of cheque to officials of NHIS as payment of premium for the coverage of 30 persons who hail from the area. (NAN)

