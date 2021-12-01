Unity of Nigeria non-negotiable, says NCPC boss

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that the Unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, saying there is the need to work together to build the Country as one.

Pam made this disclosure while receiving members of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) at the NCPC corporate Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday.

He admonished Christians to work on uniting the church. “If the church is united, the whole Nation would be united,” he said.

Pam charged Christians to build self confidence and develop a positive mindset in what they do, stating that “as we are serving a living God so we need to encourage believers to be strong”.

The NCPC Boss intimated his guests on the mandate of the Commission, stating that NCPC which is the only apex Christian faith based Agency which has direct link with the Presidency and the Church is saddled with the responsibility of organising and coordinating Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

He lauded the Elders of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum for their great leadership qualities.

In his words, “NOSCEF is a leadership with a vision, elders are the gate keepers in the Community and without elders, the city would be porous”.

The Executive Secretary further charged the Elders to encourage Christians to participate in politics.

“We still have a lot to do in terms of awareness and meetings in the Church to encourage believers to be strong,” said Pam.

He assured the Elders of his support towards their Youth empowerment programme.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum, NOSCEF, Elder, Ejoga Inalegun, appreciated the Executive Secretary for identifying with the Elders Forum.

Inalegun said that the delegation were in his office to congratulate the NCPC Boss on his well deserved appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission.

He added that NOSCEF is a product of the Northern CAN, which was borne out of the need to protect the interest of Christians in the North.

According to him, the mission of the Forum is to advocate for Christians in the North and to ensure that Northern Christians are not neglected and marginalised.

He said that the Forum would be organising empowerment training for Youths from different churches in Nasarawa State.

According to him, the training will be on agriculture and other skills which would help to take the youths out of the streets and also make them independent and not to rely on government for employment”.

The chairman solicited the assistance of the NCPC Boss to make the Youth empowerment scheme a huge success.

He further urged Rev. Pam to leverage on his contact at the Federal level to garner support for the youth empowerment scheme.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...