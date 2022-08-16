Unity Bank targets millions of underbanked women with ‘Yanga Market’ campaign

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Unity Bank Plc, has deployed a new marketing campaign targeted at reaching millions of women entrepreneurs, especially the underbanked across Nigeria with its new retail product, the Yanga account.

Divisional Head, Retail and SME, Unity Bank Plc, Mr Olufunwa Akinmade, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the new product would begin in August.

Akinmade said the product targeted women entrepreneurs in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) space, especially the underbanked.

He added that it offered savings and investment, capacity building, agency banking, dedicated agents, medical insurance and microloans to women, thereby deepening financial inclusion.

According to him, the product comes on the heels of Nigeria’s growing imperative to boost access to financial services by women.

Akinmade explained the lender bank would deploy strategic marketing campaigns leveraging several channels, including the traditional and digital media to drive value proposition and increase adoption of the Yanga product.

He further said that the Yanga account, launched in November 2021, was in line with the bank’s strategic vision of being “Nigeria’s retail bank of choice” debuted in four geographical locations.

He listed the locations to include: Mararaba/Nassarawa, Ibadan/Oyo state, Uyo/Akwa Ibom and Gombe/Gombe state.

“Haven launched the Yanga Account, unveiled Veteran Actress, Sola Sobowale as “Mama Yanga’’, the new campaign is intended to further provide the engagement platform to empower core target of the product existing in our communities and found amongst millions of underbanked women.

“The marketing drive includes a well-targeted television commercial featuring the Bank’s brand ambassador, the award-winning Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale who was crowned “Mama Yanga” at the launch of the product in November, because of her strong appeal to the target market.

“Across the multiple channels deployed for the campaign, “Mama Yanga” will be sharing the stories of how Yanga is empowering women and changing lives across Nigeria.

“Yanga is available to all women entrepreneurs nationwide, even as the Bank continues to drive strategic activations of the product across various locations in the country,” he said.(NAN)

