Unity as Governor Aliyu Pays Sallah Homage to Sultan

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has called for collective efforts from all segments of society to combat banditry in the state.

The governor made the call during a Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar at his palace.

Governor Aliyu highlighted the progress made by his administration in the fight against insecurity, attributing the successes to the fervent prayers of the people, as well as the renewed commitment of the state government and security agencies.

He emphasized that the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, recently established by his government, is playing a crucial role in assisting conventional security forces in securing the state.

The governor commended traditional institutions for their role in curbing banditry and called for its sustainance.

Gov Aliyu also reiterated his administration’s unwavering support for Islamic propagation in the state and a lauded wealthy individuals in the state for establishing Ramadan feeding centers in their communities to support the less privileged.

Aliyu further praised Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for his contributions to Da’awah (Islamic propagation) , and called for continued support and advice from the revered traditional ruler.

Responding, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended Governor Aliyu for his various intervention programmes, particularly his support for orphans, the needy, the physically challenged, and Islamic scholars in the state.

He also praised government’s ongoing infrastructural development and urged the governor to sustain the initiatives for the benefit of the people.

The Sultan further called on citizens to continue offering prayers for their leaders to succeed in their efforts to develop the state and ensure lasting peace.

The Sallah homage was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including:

APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammed Gobir,

Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo, former Deputy Governor, Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, Sokoto State Chief Judge, Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa and Sokoto Grand Kadi, Sodangi Achida and House leader Bello Idris.

The rest were State APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida,Deputy speaker Kabir Ibrahim kware, member representing House Sokoto South and North Bala Hassan and that of Bodinga Shuni/Tureta Nasiru Shehu, Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa,Chief of Staff, Government House Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants, and traditional rulers among others.

The event underscored the importance of collaboration between government, religious institutions, and the people in tackling insecurity and fostering development in Sokoto State.